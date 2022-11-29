Avatar 2 Malayalam: Kerala Theatres Will Not Screen Avatar's Sequel?

Avatar's Sequel is all set for its worldwide theatrical release on December 16. The film has been in development for about a decade and it's finally available for us. Now the recent update is that Kerala theatres have decided not to screen Avatar 2 due to the terms put forth by the makers. A leading industry tracker had shared on his Twitter handle that "terms & conditions of screening & revenue sharing are not acceptable to them"

The tweet further says that Theatres association #FEUOK says the Hollywood distributor is asking for 60 percent of the net collection, and the theatres are willing to give 55 percent only. The tweet mentions that a compulsory two weeks screening was demanded from the theatres as well. If the theatre owners and the distributors don't come to a consensus before the release date, the Malayalam audience may not get to watch Avatar 2 on the big screen.

Avatar - The Way Of Water follows the storyline of Avatar, ten years down the timeline. The lead characters now have kids and the film follows their family as they battle the new challenges they face on their home planet.

It should be noted that James Cameron has said that If Avatar 2 does not do well financially, he will stop making Avatar movies. However, he would still release the already completed third installment. Avatar was an all-time highest-grosser worldwide, and it would seem that it's not such a big deal for its sequel to do well at the box office. However, the audience has changed since then, and the kind of films that do well in the theatres have also changed. The world has seen a pandemic and it has affected the film-going experience as well. Let's see if Mr. Cameron finds a satisfactory performance from his brain child.