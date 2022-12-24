‘Ayo Amma Audio Launch’: Ajith Kumar Fans Take Over Internet With Meme Galore for Vijay’s Varisu

It is well known that fans of Vijay and Ajith have often engaged in Twitter wars whenever their movies are up for release. And this time around, the battle is even stronger as the actors' upcoming films namely Varisu and Thunivu will be clashing at the box office. Varisu starring Vijay is slated for release on January 12, while Thunivu led by Ajith Kumar is gearing up for release on January 12.

Naturally, the makers of both the movies are not leaving any stone unturned to promote the film. On Friday, the makers of Vijay's Varisu conducted a grand audio launch for the movie. While the fans of Vijay shared updates, photos, and videos from the audio launch event, fans of Ajith took this as an opportunity to share memes about the movie and the audio launch.

A video surfaced on Friday evening which showed the fans not being allowed to enter the venue of the audio launch event, which caught the attention of Ajith's fans. They made use of the opportunity and shared memes about the incident and #AyoAmmaAudioLaunch started trending on Twitter.

Speaking of Varisu, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. The Tamil movie will also be released in Telugu as Varisudu. Tollywood filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally has directed the movie, while Telugu producer Dil Raju bankrolled it under his Sri Venkateshwara Creations. Prakash Raj will be seen playing the main antagonist in the film, touted to be a family drama.

On the other hand, Thunivu directed by H Vinoth is an action entertainer. The film is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and it has Manju Warrier as the leading lady. So far, the makers of Thunivu have released two audio tracks, both of which turned out to be chartbusters. The film marks the third collaboration between Ajith, Vinoth, and Boney Kapoor.