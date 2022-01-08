    For Quick Alerts
      Baahubali Actor Sathyaraj Hospitalised After Testing Positive For COVID-19

      Senior actor Sathyaraj, best known for his role as Katappa in the Baahubali series, has been hospitalised reportedly after testing positive for COVID-19. The stalwart is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai's Aminjikkarai. An official statement regarding his health condition is currently awaited.

      Publicist duo Vamsi-Shekar has confirmed the news through their official Twitter handle. Their tweet read, "Actor #Sathyaraj has tested positive for #COVID19 and is hospitalised. Wishing him a speedy recovery. "

      Sathyaraj is one of the few south celebrities who tested positive in 2022. Earlier, Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, Kollywood actress Trisha Krishnan and music composer S Thaman had also informed their fans about testing positive for COVID-19.

      Filmmaker Priyadarshan has also reportedly been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19.

      A number of Bollywood and Hindi television actors have also tested positive for the Coronavirus, in the third wave that has gripped India.

      sathyaraj baahubali covid 19 katappa
      X