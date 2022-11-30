Baakiyalakshmi TV Series: 'I Will Bring Out Gopi From This House' - Iniya Challenges Radhika!

Among the serials aired on Vijay TV serial, Baakiyalakshmi serial is an all-time favorite of the fans. Actor Satish Kumar as Gopi, actress Suchitra Shetty as Baakiyalakshmi and actress Reshma as Radhika are acting in this serial. Gopi, the hero of this serial, does not like his wife Baakiyalakshmi. For the sake of the family, he lives with her.

He falls in love again with his ex-girlfriend Radhika, who meets him at that time. For this, the plot of Gopi's every trick is interesting, and the episodes have been taking unexpected turns for the past few months.

Especially after divorcing Baakiyalakshmi, Gopi shocked his family by marrying Radhika. The two move in with Mayu in a house opposite to Baakiyalakshmi's family. After this, Iniya goes with Gopi as Baakiyalakshmi scolds her at home.

Baakiyalakshmi goes to Gopi's house in search of Iniya. Gopi gets tensed when she shouts Iniya's name standing at the door. On seeing mother coming, Iniya tries to leave the place and locks the room. "I am her father. This is my house. Who are you to see my daughter? Are you worried that you can't see your daughter?" Gopi pours out all his anger.

"Did you come to him because you don't want me?" Baakiyalakshmi cries. Ezhil and Ramamurthy also asks Gopi to show Iniya to Baakiyalakshmi. But Gopi does not listen to anyone. Iniya is also crying in the room. Then Ezhil takes Baakiyalakshmi home.

Following this, Baakiyalakshmi, who is going home, sits on the floor and laments that she cannot see Iniya. Ramamurthy comes in. He also convinces Baakiyalakshmi. Later Gopi asks Iniya where she is going, she says that she is going to see her mother. Asking if mother is crying, Ramamurthy becomes angry. When he asked Iniya in confusion, "What you are saying?", she replied, "How will father come to our house if I talk to mother". Iniya says that she will not speak to Baakiyalakshmi till Gopi comes out of Radhika's house. Radhika who is listening to all this is shocked.

"What are you talking about?, Gopi and I got married. Your mother got divorce. Then how can you say that he will come to that house", says Radhika.