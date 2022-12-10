Baba Re-release Twitter Review: Fans Celebrate Rajinikanth Film With An Alternative Climax After 20 Years!

As Superstar Rajinikanth celebrates his birthday the day after tomorrow (December 12, 2022), Baba is re-released in theaters today.

Superstar Rajinikanth's birthday film Baba, written and produced by himself, has been re-released today. After 20 years, the film has been re-released with a new luster, color grading according to modern technology and digitally enhanced frames.

The film Baba was released in 2002 starring Manisha Koirala opposite Superstar Rajinikanth, Gowndamani, Delhi Ganesh, Sujatha, MN Nambiar, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sayaji Shinde, Sanghavi, Karunas, Riyaz Khan and others.

After the success of Annamalai, Veera and Badsha, director Suresh Krishna directed Superstar Rajinikanth's Baba for the fourth time. But the film did not get the expected success. However, all the songs with AR Rahman's music became massive hits even before the release of the film. Brinda, Prabhu Deva and Lawrence worked as choreographers in the film. In this case, after Superstar Rajinikanth had earlier announced that he would re-release one of his dream films, Baba, the work for the same was in full swing.

Baba alternative climax 😍😍😍

Thalaivar created this superbly so convincing to everyone. 🔥🙏#BaBaReRelease #BabaReturns @rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/NBKLT1C0S2 — S A B A R I 🤘 (@sabarirajan94) December 10, 2022

Superstar Rajinikanth, who is one of the top stars of Indian cinema, ruling the box office for so many years consistently by creating records, is currently acting in Jailer. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. After completing Jailer, he is committed to do an important character role for the first time in the history. Yes.. Superstar Rajinikanth will be doing a special appearance in Lal Salaam, directed by his daughter and director Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

Meanwhile, one of the superstar Rajinikanth's super hit films, Baba, is re-released today. Re-mastered version of Baba is entertainaing the 90s kids again along with the 2k kids. The alternate climax in this re-released version is the talk of the ton now. Fans enjoy the elephant blessing scene and Rajinikanth trademark punches from the film like a new film even after 20 years of its release. Rajinikanth wrote the story, screenplay and produced Baba on his own. Directed by Suresh Krishna, the background music and super hit songs for the film was composed by Isai Puyal AR Rahman.



B to the A to the B to the A 🥵🤘 @rajinikanth - The Super One 👑

K’Town Throne Always Belongs to Him #BaBaReRelease #BabaReturns #Jailer #Thalaivar pic.twitter.com/xhI3NWmqSC — 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢 𝐑𝐚𝐦𝐮𝐝𝐮 𝐍𝐓𝐑 (@AllariRamuduNTR) December 10, 2022

Superstar fans who saw the film in the early morning show are posting their reviews on social media. Let's find out how the Baba Countdown goes.