Baba Re-release Twitter Review: Fans Celebrate Rajinikanth Film With An Alternative Climax After 20 Years!
Elephant blessing scene 😍🔥🔥— S A B A R I 🤘 (@sabarirajan94) December 9, 2022
Goosebumps @NikileshSurya tq for the lighting effect #RohiniTheatre#BaBaReRelease @rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/qldZ3nioRw
Superstar Rajinikanth's birthday film Baba, written and produced by himself, has been re-released today. After 20 years, the film has been re-released with a new luster, color grading according to modern technology and digitally enhanced frames.
#BaBaReRelease #BabaReturns— வாத்தி T V A 🕴 (@mangathadaww) December 10, 2022
Climax altered ! #Varisu
Respects @rajinikanth sirpic.twitter.com/9ZJSrVDbgV
The film Baba was released in 2002 starring Manisha Koirala opposite Superstar Rajinikanth, Gowndamani, Delhi Ganesh, Sujatha, MN Nambiar, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sayaji Shinde, Sanghavi, Karunas, Riyaz Khan and others.
Even a flop gets this response during these times , it will be only for him!💥@rajinikanth THE ONLY ONE#BabaReturns #babarerelease#Rajinikanth𓃵 @rakkicinemas pic.twitter.com/DVouYHSPDK— Aravind (@aravindkishore5) December 10, 2022
After the success of Annamalai, Veera and Badsha, director Suresh Krishna directed Superstar Rajinikanth's Baba for the fourth time. But the film did not get the expected success. However, all the songs with AR Rahman's music became massive hits even before the release of the film. Brinda, Prabhu Deva and Lawrence worked as choreographers in the film. In this case, after Superstar Rajinikanth had earlier announced that he would re-release one of his dream films, Baba, the work for the same was in full swing.
Baba alternative climax 😍😍😍— S A B A R I 🤘 (@sabarirajan94) December 10, 2022
Thalaivar created this superbly so convincing to everyone. 🔥🙏#BaBaReRelease #BabaReturns @rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/NBKLT1C0S2
As Rajinikanth is going to celebrate his birthday the day after tomorrow (Dec 12, 2022), today the movie Baba is re-released in theatres.
Dai Baba Vararru light eh podra 💥🤘🏻— Rams (@rams0727) December 10, 2022
Thank you @VettriTheatres bro for the perfect timing for this Iconic Scene 🤘🏻 🥰😍🔥#BabaReturnsInVettri#BabaFDFS #BabaReturns #BaBaReRelease pic.twitter.com/O8qMfcJ4MF
Superstar Rajinikanth, who is one of the top stars of Indian cinema, ruling the box office for so many years consistently by creating records, is currently acting in Jailer. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. After completing Jailer, he is committed to do an important character role for the first time in the history. Yes.. Superstar Rajinikanth will be doing a special appearance in Lal Salaam, directed by his daughter and director Aishwarya Rajinikanth.
B to the A to the B to the A 🥵🤘 @rajinikanth - The Super One 👑— 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢 𝐑𝐚𝐦𝐮𝐝𝐮 𝐍𝐓𝐑 (@AllariRamuduNTR) December 10, 2022
K’Town Throne Always Belongs to Him #BaBaReRelease #BabaReturns #Jailer #Thalaivar pic.twitter.com/xhI3NWmqSC
Superstar fans who saw the film in the early morning show are posting their reviews on social media. Let's find out how the Baba Countdown goes.
#BabaFDFS— ONLINE RAJINI FANS🤘 (@OnlineRajiniFC) December 9, 2022
Open Challenge 👇
20 Yrs Old Movie ku Ipdi oru Opening ah Katraavanuku
"LIFE TIME SETTLEMENT DA"
💥🔥🙏🌪️❤️💥
Marana Mass Celebration by #Thalaivar fans at @RohiniSilverScr !
ONLY ONE SUPER ONE🌟#Baba #babarerelease #BabaReturns #Jailer #Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/oK6kRSA5G1