Bakasuran First Look Out: Selvaraghavan And Natty Starrer's Trailer Releases On August 28!

Director Selvaraghavan has recently taken the actor avatar and already has two films on his belt. Although he worked on Saani Kaayidham first, Beast was released earlier and became his first on-screen appearance. Selva's acting was praised in both films. He has a natural swag that comes with him, and he has managed to impress his fans with his performances.

Selvaraghavan then teamed up with director Mohan G, for his next, Bakasuran. which is slated for a September release. DOP turned actor Natarajan Subramani, has played a lead character along with Selvaraghavan.

The first look poster for Bakasuran has been released today. Selva is shown in religious Hindu attire, with proper religious marks. The background shows a crowd of devotees in a group prayer. Selva looks intense and a little angry even.

The shooting for Bakasuran was wrapped up in July, this year, and Mohan G had tweeted a selfie, calling it a dream selfie. The director had mentioned that it was his dream to work with Selvaraghavan.

The music has been composed by Sam CS. Editing has been handled by Devaraj, and the DOP is Farooq Basha.

Mohan G's past works include Draupathi, and Rudra Thandavam. The director has been at the center of controversies based on the plots of his films, and his political and cultural views. His films have done well in the box office however.