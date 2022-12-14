Bakyalakshmi Star Divya Ganesh Quits Her Current Serial Chellamma; Here's The Reason!

The news that Bakyalakshmi serial actress Divya Ganesh is away from the popular serial is going viral on social media. Bakyalakshmi serial is the top in TRP rating among the serials currently airing on Vijay TV. This serial has been gaining popularity among the people since the day of its airing till now. Suchitra plays the lead role of Bakyalakshmi in this series.

Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi's Slim Looking Selfie Goes Viral: Fans Surprised By His Transformation!

Sathish is playing the role of Bakiya's husband Gopi. Also, Reshma, Vishal, Ritika, Velu Lakshmanan, Neka Menon and others are playing important roles along with them in this series. This series focuses on how all women struggle for their families. Currently, in the serial, Bakiyalakshmi and Radhika were competing in the secretary election.

Bakiya has won Radhika by a huge margin. Apart from that canteen contract is available for Bakiya. The serial is going on interestingly with many twists and turns. Also, Divya Ganesh is playing the role of Jennifer in this series. She has become popular among people only through small screen serials.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Day 64 Highlights: Azeem Warns Amudhavanan; Says 'Millions Of People Love Me. Let's Fight!'

She has already acted in many serials like Lakshmi Vandhachu and Sumangali. She made his debut among people through Keladi Kanmani serial which was aired on Sun TV. Currently, Bakiyalakshmi has amassed a fan base of her own through the serial. Similarly, Divya is playing the role of Megha in the TV serial Chellamma.

This series has been receiving good response from the fans since the day it aired till now. Divya played the negative role of Megha in this series. In this case, the news that Divya is away from Chellamma serial is going viral on social media. Shreya has now come to play a new Megha role in her place. The episode is also aired in the serial.

But, the reason behind Divya's exit from the serial is still unknown. Many fans are questioning this. Arnav, who is acting in Chellamma serial, was arrested and released on bail when there were complaints that he had cheated on serial actress Divya Sridhar. Also, it is worth noting that Divya Sridhar published many sources that Arnav was having a relationship with Anshita, who is acting in the same serial. The TRP of the Chellamma serial also dropped when this problem arose. People get confused with the names Divya Sridhar and Divya Ganesh often. Due to this Divya Ganesh, who is nowhere related to the Arnav case gets tagged by many. Strong sources from the serial circle says that Divya Ganesh quit the serial due to this which spoils her name among her fans.