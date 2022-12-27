Balaji Mohan Confirms Second Marriage With Dhanya Balakrishna; Files Defamation Case Against Kalpika Ganesh!

Balaji Mohan has also requested the court to restrain Kalpika Ganesh from making defamatory comments about his personal life.

Balaji Mohan made his directorial debut with Kaadhalil Sothappuvathu Eppadi. This was followed by Dulquer Salmaan starrer Vaayai Moodi Pesavum, Dhanush and Kajal Aggarwal starrer Maari and Dhanush - Sai Pallavi starrer Maari 2. He also produced the National Award winning film Mandela starring Yogi Babu directed by Madonne Ashwin.

In 2012, while directing his first film, he fell in love with Aruna and got married. But this marriage later ended in divorce. Meanwhile, Telugu TV actress Kalpika Ganesh recently revealed that Balaji Mohan has secretly married actress Dhanya Balakrishna. She also accused him of controlling his wife Dhanya Balakrishna.

In this case, Balaji Mohan has filed a petition in the Madras High Court. In the petition, "I have directed the films Kaadhalil Sothappuvathu Eppadi, Vaayai Moodi Pesavum, Maari, Maari 2. Myself and actress Dhanya Balakrishna, who acted in the films Ezham Arivu and Raja Rani got married on January 23, 2022. Kalpika Ganesh, an actress from Telangana who acts in web serials, has released videos on YouTube to spread defamation about our marriage and personal life. She also shared it on social media."

He has also requested the court to restrain Kalpika Ganesh from making defamatory comments about his personal life. The case came up for hearing before Justice Senthilkumar Ramamurthy. Advocate Vijayan Subramanian appeared and argued on behalf of the petitioner. Later, the judge banned Kalpika Ganesh for making defamatory comments about director Balaji Mohan and Dhanya Balakrishna. Further, he ordered Kalpika Ganesh to respond to this petition by January 20 and adjourned the hearing.