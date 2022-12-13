BB Tamil 6: A Day After Nomination Announcement Azeem Tops The List Of Contestants With Most Votes

Well, it has been more like a routine for Tamil Bigg Boss Season six's contestant Azeem to get nominated for eviction and be the first person in the house to enter the safe sone. And it looks like the same trend is to continue this time around too. As the contestants spelled out the names of the housemates to face eviction, Azeem's name was also brought up, and he was one of the finalized contestants to be nominated for eviction.

And going by the unofficial polling websites, it looks like he is in the safe zone, as he has received the maximum number of votes from fans of the show. So, it looks like the actor has won the hearts of several fans and his game plan is at the right track.

Along with him, ADK, Janany, Rachitha, Manikandan, and Vikraman are the other contestants who are nominated for eviction this week. And going by the unofficial polling websites, Azeem is the contestant to have received the maximum number of votes this time too. Manikandan and ADK are in the danger zone with fewer votes. This week, Myna Nandhini von the captaincy task so housemates were not allowed to nominate her as the house rule does not permit housemates to name the house captain for eviction.

Meanwhile, the teaser revealed by the makers of the show reveals that the new task will have the house divided into two groups: hell dwellers and heaven dwellers. And the hell dwellers are given the task to beat those in heaven and take their position. And it looks like a huge fight has erupted between Azeem and Amudhavanan as Azeem accused the latter of being biased towards Janany and Dhanalakshmi.

It did not go well with the housemates and they rounded him up saying that he cannot accuse the contestants of baseless hearsay things. So, it looks like tonight's episode will have the contestants yelling at each other and there will be no scarcity of entertainment. On the other hand, Dhanalakshmi has also started a fight with Amudhavanan.