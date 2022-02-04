BB Ultimate Contestant Thadi Balaji’s Wife Nithya Says She Will Release Audio Clips Of Him Abusing Her

During the grand premiere of Bigg Boss Ultimate, Thadi Balaji, the former contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 2, was seen opening up about his life to Kamal Haasan, revealing that he has changed for the better. During his short interaction, he even stressed that it is better to be fun-loving than be grim-faced. On his entry in the show, he was seen discussing with the co-contestants about his love-hate equation with his wife Nithya. Balaji had also mentioned about his daughter Poshika during his chit-chats with the housemates.

Well, reacting to the same, Nithya in her recent Instagram Live session accused Balaji of mentally abusing her and their daughter. Revealing that she has all the audio clips of him abusing them, she said, "This is what we really want to register that Balaji is again trying to tarnish my image and do a character assassin that I really don't like. He has been tarnishing my image in Bigg Boss Ultimate and I think I have the right to talk about it. If he continues to make false accusations against me, I will definitely release the voice recordings he had sent me abusing me and my child." (sic)

Adding that she wants to prove what he is through the audio clips, Nithya said that he should stop playing the victim card by using daughter sentiments. She also warned that if she is sent into the Bigg Boss Ultimate house as a wild card, she will make sure she teaches him a lesson no matter what. His daughter also shared that she is mature enough and knows exactly what has been going on.

Nithya further took a dig at haters saying that people should start thinking from their point of view to understand what they are exactly going through. She concluded by thanking her fans for all the support and love they have been showering throughout.

For the unversed, the couple entered the madhouse during the second season of Bigg Boss Tamil. Though she had alleged Balaji of being an alcoholic, and physically and mentally harassing her and her daughter, gradually they let the bygones be bygones by deciding to start their life together afresh. Days after exiting the house, Nithya filed a complaint against Balaji alleging that he was abusive. As of now, the couple is staying separately.

For women in distress or facing harassment, help is available in India at the following helpline numbers: Central Social Welfare Board - Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.