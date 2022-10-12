‘Be Careful With Strangers. They May Finish Off The Story’ - Vijay Antony’s Sudden Emotional Advice Gone Viral

Vijay Antony started his film career as a music composer but later turned into a full-time lead actor from Naan. His film Salim gave him more visibility because of the interesting screenplay. He proved his potential as a successful hero at the box office with his film Pichaikaran directed by Sasi. He did a lot of films consistently and created a permanent place as a leading actor in Tamil Cinema. Then he started doing more commercial films such as Saithan, Kaali, Thimiru Pudichavan and Kodiyil Oruvan. His recent tweet created strong buzz in the internet and his fans are really upset about it.

"If there is a problem in your family, you can even have a louder argument with your loved ones to solve it. You can also get separated from each other. Or better beg them and adjust with them to lead a happy life together. But never allow a stranger to get involved in your family problems. They will just have fun and finish off your story. So be careful and stay away from them!" says Actor Vijay Antony in his Tamil Tweet from his official Twitter handle.

The most important fact about Vijay Antony is that he is getting into direction with Pichaikaran 2. Balaji Kumar is directing his another film Kolai. Rithika Singh, Radhika Sarathkumar, Murali Sharma and a lot more important actors are there in it. The trailer and songs of Kolai were released already. It gained the attention of movie buffs and film critics with its brilliant filmmaking quality. The poster of director Suseendran's next film Vallimayil with Vijay Antony in the lead looks impressive. Shooting updates from director CS Amudhan's Rattham team is also creating a strong buzz recently. Apart from all these his getup in Agni Siragugal teaser looks fresh and the expectation for the film is too high.

In such situation of being in limelight always with his movie updates, Vijay Antony's recent Tweet became viral in the internet. His fans started commenting that the actor might have faced some personal issues and it made him to advise his audience. On the other hand, people also see it as a promotional strategy for any of his upcoming film.