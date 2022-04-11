Beast Advance Booking Report: Vijay’s Film Surpasses Valimai’s Lifetime Collection In The US

The upcoming days are going to be a gala time for movie aficionados as not one but two highly anticipated films are releasing back to back. Thalapathy Vijay's Beast and Yash's KGF 2 will be hitting the marquee on April 13 and 14 respectively. Though Shahid Kapoor's Jersey was expected to grace the theatres along with KGF 2, the makers postponed the film's release by a week. Well, the clash will surely decide the fate of the films and it remains to be seen who dominates whom at the global box office. Talking about Beast, the film is expected to have a thunderous opening at the theatres. As it is releasing on Wednesday, the film will enjoy an extended weekend. Given the hype and anticipation around it, Beast is expected to woo the audiences and even surpass the collection of KGF 2.

Amid all the hullabaloo, what has also garnered the attention of netizens is the pre-sales of Beast in the US and Australia which has crossed the lifetime collection of Valimai. Reportedly, Beast has grossed $420K+ in the US and A$ 225K+ in Australia. For the unversed, the lifetime box office collection of Valimai was $408K (US) and A$ 207K (Australia). With its uninterrupted advance booking collection, the film is expected to break more records much before its release.

Beast will be releasing in theatres in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, while director-turned-actor Selvaraghavan, Shine Tom Chacko, Yogi Babu, Aparna Das appear in important roles.