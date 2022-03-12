Beast Audio Launch: Song List, Date, Time, Venue And Chief Guest Details Are Here!

Vijay's Beast will grace the theatres on April 14 coinciding with the occasion of Puthandu, the Tamil New Year. As the big day nears, fans are super thrilled and now, they have probably got another reason to celebrate their idol and his upcoming film. Wondering what we are talking about? Well, ahead of the film's release, makers are planning for a grand audio launch. For those who are unaware, the audio launch events of Vijay's films are a gala affair, especially for his legion of fans. His goosebumps-inducing speech, starting with the line, 'En Nenjil Kudiyirikkum....' is a sight unmissable and something which the fans eagerly look forward to before every release of the stalwart's films.

Talking specifically about Beast's audio launch, the event is now scheduled to be held on March 20. According to reports, the makers of the film will also be telecasting the live event on Sun TV from 6.30 pm. Interestingly, the special event will take place at an Engineering college in Tambaram near Chennai. For the unversed, the audio launch events of his super hit films Sarkar and Bigil also took place at the same venue. Reportedly, the launch will be held in an enclosed space owing to the pandemic restrictions on huge public gatherings. Let us tell you that there are also rumours that the audio launch will take place at a shopping mall set erected in Chennai, which was earlier used for one of the important sequences of the film.

As per the latest grapevine, the song list and original soundtracks of Beast will be made available on all music platforms on its launch day.

Though an official announcement regarding the chief guests has not been made by the team, Vijay's wife Sangeeta and his parents, father SA Chandrasekhar and mother Shoba Chandrasekhar might accompany him to the event.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. The pan-Indian film is backed by renowned production banner Sun Pictures. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer of the comedy-action drama.