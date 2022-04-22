Beast Day 10 Box Office Collection: Here’s How Vijay’s Film Fared At The Ticket Counter

After the huge success of Doctor starring Sivakartikeyan in the lead role, director Nelson Dilipkumar joined hands with Thalapathy Vijay for Beast. Unfortunately, upon its release, the film garnered mixed response from the audiences. Though the entertainer featuring Vijay as the main lead, was also expected to repeat the success of his previous release Master, it somehow failed to shine bright. The film was released on April 13.

Talking about the film's box office collection, despite average response, Beast has been able to grab the attention of the cine-goers. On its opening day, the Vijay-starrer made a nett collection of Rs 49.3 Crore at the India-wide box office. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial has now completed 10 days of its release and has now collected a total of Rs 122.23 Crore with its so far theatrical run in India. On day 10, Beast raked in close to Rs 1 Crore.

Currently, the film is having a tough contest with Yash's KGF 2 and Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, both of which have garnered decent reviews from critics.

Have a look at Beast's 10 days India-wide box office collections (Nett)

Day 1: Rs 49.3 Crore

Day 2: Rs 20.95 Crore

Day 3: Rs 15.6 Crore

Day 4: Rs 13.45 Crore

Day 5: Rs 13 Crore

Day 6: Rs 3.6 Crore

Day 7: Rs 2.6 Crore

Day 8: Rs 1.75 Crore

Day 9: Rs 1.18 Crore

Day 10: Rs 1 Crore

Total: Rs 122.23 Crore (approx)

Notably, the Vijay-starrer did a decent pre-release business of Rs 244 Crore (worldwide) and made a table profit of Rs 54 Crore. Made on a budget of Rs 190 Crore, the makers earned Rs 75 Crore with its theatrical rights business in Tamil Nadu alone.

Beast has Pooja Hegde as the female lead.