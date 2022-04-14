Beast Day 2 Box Office Collection: Vijay's Film Is On A Steady Run!

Despite average reception from critics, Vijay-Pooja Hegde's Beast has opened to an impressive box office figure. The film opened its account at the ticket windows by garnering Rs 26.40 Crore in its primary market Tamil Nadu. On Thursday, film analyst and columnist Manobala Vijayabalan shared that the opening day figure of Beast was second best for Vijay and overall fifth highest opener in the state. Notably, due to the average response, the film's collection also faced a downward trend during the evening and night shows.

Talking about the worldwide box office collection, the film made Rs 65 Crore on day 1. Similar was the case on day 2, as the film managed to garner attention in the Tamil region despite a clash with KGF 2, which received rave reviews from the audiences. The Tamil New Year (Puthandu) holiday in Tamil Nadu helped the film hold strong at the box office. On Thursday, Beast collected close to Rs 30 Crore (gross) globally.

As mentioned by the leading man himself, he enjoys a huge fan following in Kerala, and therefore Vishu, which falls on Friday, might help the film get more moolah from the region, thus adding to the total number. Considering that it is a Thalapathy Vijay film, fans might flock to the theatres on Saturday and Sunday, when the collections are expected to see a surge. Having said that, if the poor word of mouth starts chipping in, it might impact Beast big time, subsequently affecting the collection.

Let us tell you that this is not the first time when a highly hyped film has received a disappointing response. Earlier, Radhe Shyam also fell prey to the 'only style no substance' bandwagon.

Nelson Dilipkumar has directed Beast, which also features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady.