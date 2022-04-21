Beast Day 9 Box Office Collection: Vijay’s Film Sees Further Dip

Beast is trending big time on social media. Though the film miserably failed to impress the audiences, it surprisingly did a decent business post-release business. The hijack drama hit the screens on April 13 ahead of Tamil New Year, Puthandu. As expected the film had a stupendous opening at the box office, especially in its primary market Tamil Nadu. However, Beast went through a tough time after KGF 2 starring Yash and Srinidhi Shetty released in theatres the very next day, which impacted its box office collection. As of now, the Vijay-starrer is finding it hard to survive and it is to be seen how it performs in the days to come.

Talking about the box office collection, Beast has already surpassed the Rs 120 Crore (nett) mark at the India-wide box office. The film opened its account at the ticket windows by collecting Rs 49.3 Crore. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial has completed a week of its release, and in the latest, the film raked in close to Rs 1.50 Crore on day 9.

Have a look at Beast's 9 days India-wide box office collections

Day 1: Rs 49.3 Crore

Day 2: Rs 20.95 Crore

Day 3: Rs 15.6 Crore

Day 4: Rs 13.45 Crore

Day 5: Rs 13 Crore

Day 6: Rs 3.6 Crore

Day 7: Rs 2.6 Crore

Day 8: Rs 1.75 Crore

Day 9: Rs 1.50 Crore

Total: Rs 121.75 Crore

Beast has not been able to leave a mark on the audience unlike Vijay's last release Master, which was a huge success. The poor collection hunt is also said to be a result of the average response of audiences and critics.

Backed by Sun Pictures, Beast has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady.