Beast First Review Out: Vijay’s Hijack Drama Gets Thunderous Response And A Four Star Rating!

Beast, the highly anticipated film of Thalapathy Vijay is going to be his second post-pandemic release after Master(2021). Written and directed by Kolamaavu Kokila fame Nelson Dilipkumar, the film will hit the marquee on April 13, ahead of Puthandu (Tamil New Year). The high-octane action-thriller follows a RAW agent who is tasked to deal with militants who have hijacked a mall demanding the release of their leader.

Renowned production banner Sun Pictures, which backed Kollywood films like Etharkkum Thunindhavan, Doctor, Annaatthe and is presently working on Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam, Vijay Sethupathi's #VJS46 and Raghava Lawrence's Chandramukhi 2, has bankrolled Beast as well.

Interestingly, the film has garnered a great deal of attention ahead of its release owing to its humongous pre-release business and of course, Nelson's interview with Vijay, Vijayudan Nerukku Ner that recently aired on Sun TV and SunNXT. Not just that, the actioner's first review is already out and fans are highly thrilled with the response, with many trending hashtag #Beast to welcome their idol on the big screens.

According to Umair Sandhu, a critic and member of the Overseas Censor Board, Beast is an engrossing drama and Vijay's performance in it is applause-worthy. In one of his tweets, he wrote, "#Beast is a slick action-thriller that keeps you engrossed, enthralled and captivated all through, thanks to its fascinating premise and a watertight, razor-sharp screenplay. Go for it! #Vijay Performance is SHOCKING & CLAP Worthy."

#Beast is a slick action-thriller that keeps you engrossed, enthralled and captivated all through, thanks to its fascinating premise and a watertight, razor-sharp screenplay. Go for it! #Vijay Performance is SHOCKING & CLAP 👏🏻 Worthy. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) April 10, 2022

In another tweet he explained,"#Beast Review from Overseas Censor Board ! #Vijay has done an incredibly good job in Beast. He's razor sharp and there's never a dull moment whenever he's on screen. He Stole the Show. We say, hey people, don't think, just go for BEAST. Cinema at its very best!."

#Beast Review from Overseas Censor Board ! #Vijay has done an incredibly good job in Beast. He's razor sharp and there's never a dull moment whenever he's on screen. He Stole the Show. We say, hey people, don't think, just go for BEAST. Cinema at its very best! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) April 10, 2022

He further predicted that Beast might enter Rs 200 Crore club in Tamil Nadu. Umair wrote, "#Beast is #Vijay's Career Stylish & Best Film ever ! Vijay will enter 200 cr Club in Tamil Nadu with this Epic Thriller! BLOCKBUSTER ."

#Beast is #Vijay’s Career Stylish & Best Film ever ! Vijay will enter 200 cr Club in Tamil Nadu with this Epic Thriller! BLOCKBUSTER ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) April 10, 2022

Also featuring Yogi Babu, Aparna Das, Shine Tom Chacko, John Vijay, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Lilliput Faruqui, and Ankur Ajit Vikal, Beast marks Vijay's maiden collaboration with its leading lady Pooja Hegde.