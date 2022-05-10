Beast Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Vijay's latest release Beast is making all the right noises. The film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar was released in theatres on April 13, a day ahead of Puthandu, the Tamil New Year. The action thriller is Thalapathy's second film to release post the pandemic, after Master (2021), which also coincidentally received similar reactions from the audiences. Talking about the response to Beast at the theatres, the film has been getting favourable reviews from audiences and critics alike. Many are heaping praises on the incredible acting chops of the lead actors, action sequences, whistle-worthy dialogues of Vijay, songs and vibrant colour patterns used in the film. Not just that, the fans and followers of Thalapathy are now celebrating the film's terrific response in theatres by trending #Beast on social media.

Amid all the good news, what has also caught the attention of netizens is the film's leak on infamous websites. Apparently, Beast has leaked on various piracy-based websites, which might now impact its collection hunt at the box office. Learning the news about the leak, fans and followers of the leading man took to their social media handles to request audiences to not promote piracy through any means, and encourage virtuous process of viewing.

Well, Beast is not the first film to get leaked online. Earlier, OTT and theatrical releases like Valimai, Doctor, Annaatthe, Maanaadu, Master, Jai Bhim, Navarasa, Soorarai Pottru and Enemy also had fallen prey to piracy. Leaks of films, especially Tamil, have become a huge headache for filmmakers and bankrollers, and looks like it is high time to tighten the security in theatres and multiplexes so as to ensure safer viewing. Beast movie is all set to do ott premieres on May 11 in both Netflix and Sun NXT at 12 am.

Beast directed by Nelson Dilipkumar features Pooja Hegde as the female lead.