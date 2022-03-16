Beast Motion Poster Featuring Vijay To Release On March 17?

Looks like it's happening! The highly anticipated motion poster of Beast is likely to be released on March 17. Though an official confirmation is awaited, rumour has it that the makers will be dropping the poster at 6 pm in the evening. Let us add that a few fake accounts have also been circulating the buzz on social media and therefore, one will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds in the hours to come. A few have also been sharing a stock image with the caption that reads, "#Beast motion poster loading..Worth the wait."

Beast is slated to release in April 2022. Ahead of its release, the film will have an audio launch, however, reports suggest that it might get cancelled owing to the pandemic.

Currently, the rumoured date of the event is March 20. Made on a massive scale, the Vijay-starrer is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. According to reports, the actor will be seen playing a secret agent in the upcoming actioner.

Celebrated actress Pooja Hegde is playing the female lead opposite the stalwart. Interestingly, the diva is making her comeback in Kollywood after almost 10 years of her debut film Mugamoodi (2012). Actor-turned director Selvaraghavan is playing the main antagonist in the actioner, whereas Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko is playing a key role.

The film's technical team consists of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa. Beast has editor R Nirmal taking charge at the editing table. Sun Pictures is backing the Vijay-starrer.