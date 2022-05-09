Beast OTT Release Date And Time: All You Need To Know About Vijay Starrer!

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay's Beast is tipped to be a successful venture in Tamil Nadu. The film is now heading for its OTT premieres. Beast will be streaming on Netflix and Sun NXT from 11 May. The same was confirmed by the two OTT platforms earlier. Now that Beast has sealed the OTT premieres date, Vijay's fans are very much excited about catching the film on the digital screens.

"Watch the latest blockbuster #Beast starring #ThalapathyVijay on Sun NXT from May 11 onwards. #Beast is all set to storm your screens from May 11 onwards." Sun NXT tweeted as they confirmed that the film will stream on the platform from the 11th of May.

Netflix too dropped an official announcement on the same. "Can you feel the POWER💥TERROR💥FIRE💥BECAUSE BEAST ARRIVES ON NETFLIX ON MAY 11 💪 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi," Netflix's Twitter handle tweeted as they confirmed the OTT premiere date of Beast.

Beast will be streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film will premiere on both Sun NXT and Netflix on the same day - 11 May and release timings on sun nxt is 12 am IST. The Nelson directorial has reportedly put on a fine show at the box office and we need to wait and see how it fares on OTT now. Lets see what kind of impact can Beast movie can do OTT platform.

Beast is an action drama with a hostage situation backdrop. Vijay plays RAW agent, Veera Raghava in the film. Pooja Hegde shares the screen with the Tamil superstar in the Nelson directorial.