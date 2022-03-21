    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Beast: Pooja Hegde Brings A Memorable Hook Step In Jolly O Gymkhana

      By
      |

      The makers of Beast drop Pan India star Pooja Hegde's 'Jolly O Gymkhana' that has floored fans. Her super stunning looks have set the temperature soaring and viewers are in love with her different looks in the exotic extravaganza.

      Beast: Pooja Hegde Brings A Memorable Hook Step In Jolly O Gymkhana

      After the roaring success of Arabic Kuthu, Pooja sets glam goals in 'Jolly O Gymkhana' that has been penned by Ku. Karthik, sung by Thalapathy Vijay and composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Pooja's dance in Arabic Kuthu sparked a rage on social media and it seems that her latest song 'Jolly O Gymkhana' is on the brink of giving netizens their favourite hook step.

      Thalapathy 67: Lokesh Kanagaraj Confirms Being In Talks For The Thalapathy Vijay StarrerThalapathy 67: Lokesh Kanagaraj Confirms Being In Talks For The Thalapathy Vijay Starrer

      While Arabic Kuthu song, showcased Pooja's super glam avatar and her flawless grace as a dancer, the latest song stars her in breezy beach ensembles. The exotic looks of the diva are the highlights of the happy and peppy party song that will make everyone tap the floor. In the song, Pooja gives off Hawaiin vibes and her beachy floral attire hints at a jolly good time.

      Beast Second Single 'Jolly O Gymkhana' Gets A Release Date: Watch VideoBeast Second Single 'Jolly O Gymkhana' Gets A Release Date: Watch Video

      On the work front, Pooja Hegde is garnering love for her portrayal of Prerna in Radhe Shyam. Pooja will be seen in Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh, Acharya with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, and SSMB28 opposite Mahesh Babu.

      Comments
      Story first published: Monday, March 21, 2022, 12:52 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 21, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X