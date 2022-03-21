Beast: Pooja Hegde Brings A Memorable Hook Step In Jolly O Gymkhana

The makers of Beast drop Pan India star Pooja Hegde's 'Jolly O Gymkhana' that has floored fans. Her super stunning looks have set the temperature soaring and viewers are in love with her different looks in the exotic extravaganza.

After the roaring success of Arabic Kuthu, Pooja sets glam goals in 'Jolly O Gymkhana' that has been penned by Ku. Karthik, sung by Thalapathy Vijay and composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Pooja's dance in Arabic Kuthu sparked a rage on social media and it seems that her latest song 'Jolly O Gymkhana' is on the brink of giving netizens their favourite hook step.

While Arabic Kuthu song, showcased Pooja's super glam avatar and her flawless grace as a dancer, the latest song stars her in breezy beach ensembles. The exotic looks of the diva are the highlights of the happy and peppy party song that will make everyone tap the floor. In the song, Pooja gives off Hawaiin vibes and her beachy floral attire hints at a jolly good time.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde is garnering love for her portrayal of Prerna in Radhe Shyam. Pooja will be seen in Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh, Acharya with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, and SSMB28 opposite Mahesh Babu.