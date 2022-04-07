Beast Pre-Release Business: Vijay-Pooja Hegde’s Hijack Drama Is Off To A Great Start!

Beast, the Vijay-starrer is slated to hit the theatres on April 13 (Wednesday) ahead of the Tamil New Year, Puthandu. Recently, the actioner's trailer was released and not just fans of the leading man, but even celebrities across India including Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan were seen praising the super update and expressing their eagerness to watch the film at the nearest theatres.

Moreover, Beast has already set the bar high much before its release, all thanks to its extraordinary pre-release business that has now become the talk of the town. The Vijay-starrer's worldwide business sums up to Rs 244 Crore, while the table profit is Rs 54 Crore. In Tamil Nadu the theatrical rights were sold for a solid Rs 75 Crore. Beast recorded huge business overseas, where it garnered Rs 24 Crore. The theatrical rights were sold for Rs 10 Crore, Rs 7 Crore and Rs 6 Crore in Telangana-Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala respectively. The digital rights of Beast were sold to Sun NXT and Netflix for a total of Rs 45 Crore.

Take a look at the worldwide pre-release business report of Beast

Tamil Nadu: Rs 75 Crore

Satellite rights: Rs 40 Crore

North India Theatrical Rights: Rs 3 Crore

North satellite & Digital Rights: Rs 30 crore

Audio rights: Rs 4 Crore

Overseas rights: Rs 24 Crore

Telugu theatrical: Rs 10 Crore

Karnataka rights: Rs 7 Crore

Kerala rights: Rs 6 Crore

South India Digital Rights: Rs 45 Crore (Sun NXT & Netflix)

Total: Rs 244 Crore

Table profit: Rs 54 Crore

Budget: Rs 190 Crore

Going by the pre-release business figures of Beast, it will have to fetch more than Rs 245 Crore at the box office so as to enter the profit zone and emerge as a clean hit.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast is backed by Sun Pictures. Featuring Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, the film has Selvaraghavan, Shine Tom Chacko, Aparna Das, Yogi Babu and VTV Ganesh playing key roles.