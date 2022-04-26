Beast: Thalapathy Vijay Hosts Dinner For The Team; Director Nelson Dilipkumar Pens Sweet Note

Thalapathy Vijay's latest outing Beast is not performing well at the box office. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film has reportedly collected Rs 127 Crore so far. If we compare it with Vijay's previous film Master, Beast clearly failed to create magic at the box office.

Amidst all, the Tamil superstar recently hosted a dinner at his house for the Beast team. Interestingly, director Nelson Dilipkumar shared a group picture on Twitter from the get-together and penned a sweet note. In the note, he thanked Vijay for his love and support.

Nelson Dilipkumar's note read, "Thank you Vijay sir for hosting us. It was a fun-filled and memorable evening with the whole team. I take this moment to thank Vijay sir for his love and support. You were a charm to work with sir. I am truly honoured & I shall cherish this experience for life. Your charisma and superstardom has taken this film all the way, sir."

He further thanked the production house and fans for showering love on Beast. "Thank you Sun Pictures, Mr Kalanithi Maran, Ms Kavya Maran for the huge opportunity & bringing this film together. All of this would not have been possible without our wonderful cast & crew. You guys were a blast to work with. I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the audience for breaking the barriers and showering us with love & support. As always you all have stood with Vijay sir and the whole team and made this film a grand success. Cheers!," Nelson concluded.

Talking about Beast, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Bjorn Surrao, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Redin Kingsley, Shine Tom Chacko and others in key roles. The film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.