Beast: Thalpathy Vijay-Nelson Dilipkumar's Film Gets Banned In Kuwait Due To THIS Reason

Just one more week to go and the eagerly waiting fans will get to witness Vijay's most anticipated film Beast. The makers of the film have been teasing movie buffs with special glimpses and updates of the entertainer, however, seems like a few things are not going as per plan.

Ahead of its grand release, the film has been banned in Kuwait. According to reports, the government banned the release citing that the visuals of the film were indicating Islamic terrorism, which is against the interest of Kuwait. The decision comes months after Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup (Malayalam) and Vishnu Vishal's FIR too were banned by the government citing the same reason. Though an official confirmation is awaited, reports suggest that Malaysia might now follow suit. Well if that happens, Beast might suffer a major setback. Having said that, Beast has received permission to be released in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Bahrain.

Earlier, sharing about the same, film analyst Ramesh Bala had tweeted, "#Beast is banned by the Ministry of Information in #Kuwait Reason could be Portrayal of Pak, Terrorists or Violence Recently Indian Movies #Kurup and #FIR were banned in #Kuwait Of late, #Kuwait Censor is becoming very strict in GCC compared to other countries in the region."

The trailer of Beast was released on Saturday (April 2). For the unversed, Beast is releasing on April 13, and will have a theatrical clash with South actor Yash's KGF: Chapter 2, which is hitting the cinemas the very next day. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast is backed by Sun Pictures. The forthcoming film also features character actors like Shine Tom Chacko, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Aparna and John Vijay. Pooja Hegde who is making her comeback in Kollywood after 10 years, will be seen playing Vijay's love interest in the actioner.