Beast Third Single Beast Mode Featuring Vijay To Be Out Today At 6 PM!

After 'Arabic Kuthu' and 'Jolly O Gymkhana', the makers of Beast are all set to release the third single titled 'Beast Mode'. As per their latest tweet of Sun Pictures, the song will have a release on Friday (April 8) at 6 pm.

Their song announcement tweet read, "#BeastThirdSingle - #BeastMode is releasing Today at 6pm! Gear up to feel the power, terror & fire @actorvijay @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @hegdepooja @selvaraghavan @manojdft @Nirmalcuts @anbariv @Lyricist_Vivek#BeastModeON #BeastMovie #Beast."

Going by the tweet, the song will be high on energy. Well, fans of the leading man have been trending hashtags #Beast and #BeastMode to celebrate the yet-to-be-released song.

Beast is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Kalanithi Maaran of Sun Pictures is backing the hijack drama also featuring Yogi Babu, Aparna Das, Shine Tom Chacko, John Vijay, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Lilliput Faruqui, and Ankur Ajit Vikal among others