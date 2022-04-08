Beast Third Single Beast Mode Featuring Vijay To Be Out Today At 6 PM!

After
'Arabic
Kuthu'
and
'Jolly
O
Gymkhana',
the
makers
of
Beast
are
all
set
to
release
the
third
single
titled
'Beast
Mode'.
As
per
their
latest
tweet
of
Sun
Pictures,
the
song
will
have
a
release
on
Friday
(April
8)
at
6
pm.
Their
song
announcement
tweet
read,
"#BeastThirdSingle
-
#BeastMode
is
releasing
Today
at
6pm!
Gear
up
to
feel
the
power,
terror
&
fire
@actorvijay
@Nelsondilpkumar
@anirudhofficial
@hegdepooja
@selvaraghavan
@manojdft
@Nirmalcuts
@anbariv
@Lyricist_Vivek#BeastModeON
#BeastMovie
#Beast."
Going
by
the
tweet,
the
song
will
be
high
on
energy.
Well,
fans
of
the
leading
man
have
been
trending
hashtags
#Beast
and
#BeastMode
to
celebrate
the
yet-to-be-released
song.
Beast
is
directed
by
Nelson
Dilipkumar
and
has
Pooja
Hegde
as
the
leading
lady.
Kalanithi
Maaran
of
Sun
Pictures
is
backing
the
hijack
drama
also
featuring
Yogi
Babu,
Aparna
Das,
Shine
Tom
Chacko,
John
Vijay,
VTV
Ganesh,
Aparna
Das,
Lilliput
Faruqui,
and
Ankur
Ajit
Vikal
among
others