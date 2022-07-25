Bharathi Kannamma Synopsis July 25: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Bharathi Kannamma, is one of the most popular television soaps in Tamil right now. The series, which is a social drama, features Arun Prasad and Roshini Haripriyan in the titular roles. Bharathi Kannamma, which is an official remake of the blockbuster Malayalam television series Karuthamuthu, is aired on Star Vijay and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

The celebrated series revolves around Kannamma, a loving young woman who is looked down upon by her stepmother, stepsister Anjali, and society for her dark complexion. However, her father supports her unconditionally. Soundarya, a business tycoon comes across Anjali after she wins the Miss Chennai title, and finds her a perfect match for her son, Dr. Bharathi.

But Bharathi, on the other hand, crosses paths with Kannamma and falls for her personality. He marries her going against the wishes of her mother, and all hell breaks loose. After a series of events, Bharathi who believes that he is infertile doubts Kannamma for being unfaithful after she gets pregnant. However, it was his colleague Venba who secretly loves him, who manages to create this misunderstanding. This leads to the couple's separation, and Kannamma gives birth to twins.