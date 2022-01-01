Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Elimination This Week: Sanjeev Venkat Gets Evicted!

Sanjeev Venkat has become the 15th contestant to bid goodbye to Bigg Boss 5 Tamil. Despite having a huge fan following outside the house, the contestant surprisingly couldn't survive further in the show. With the final results of the elimination process going viral on social media, it seems that Amir has been saved this week and has, in all sense become the first finalist of the season.

For the unversed, all the 8 contestants remaining in the house were directly nominated in the 13th week. Amir, Niroop Nandakumar, Pavni Reddy, Priyanka Deshpande, Raju Jeyamohan, Thamarai Selvi, Ciby Chandran and Sanjeev were nominated this week.

Coming back to Sanjeev, though his performance was impressive last week, he seems to have failed to grab the attention of the audience with his stints.

The second wild card contestant of the season entered the house on day 53. His entry was indeed a surprising one especially for the housemates, considering his popularity outside the house and camaraderie with Thalapathy Vijay. Though he was not involved in any of the major brawls inside the house, his diplomatic views on those issues were criticized by the netizens.

Well now, only two weeks are left for the finale of Bigg Boss 5 Tamil. As only 5 contestants will enter the final round of the show, one more elimination might take place on Sunday. If not, a double eviction would happen in the 14th week. Who do you think will get eliminated after Sanjeev's exit? Tell us in the comment section below!