Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Fame Akshara Reddy Questioned In Gold Smuggling Case: Reports

Model-turned-actress Akshara Reddy, who recently appeared in the fifth edition of Bigg Boss 5 Tamil, was reportedly summoned by Enforcement Directorate recently. According to reports, she was questioned by the officials in connection with the Nedumbassery gold smuggling case of 2013. Akshara is said to have been questioned at ED's Kozhikode office in Kerala on Thursday (February 3).

The case again made headlines in 2021, after Akshara entered the Bigg Boss house. Though it was not confirmed, netizens alleged that Akshara Reddy is Shravya Sudhakar, the model who was interrogated by CBI in 2013 in connection with the sensational case. It was also rumoured that she has undergone plastic surgery and changed her original name so as to hide her real identity. Notably, in 2013, Shravya had denied having any links with the gold smuggling racket run by Faiz, the key accused in the case.

Well, on Saturday, Akshara interacted with her fans on social media through Instagram Live, but, she didn't share any information regarding the case or interrogation.

With respect to work, she will next be seen in a yet-to-be-titled Tamil movie starring Bigg Boss 5 Tamil's Varun as the main lead. Notably, the duo was evicted from the madhouse on the same day and their camaraderie was highly admired by their fans on social media.

Akshara made her acting debut with a Malaysian Tamil project titled Kasu Mela Kasu. She was also a part of the Telugu film Daadi. Talking about her modelling career, she represented India and won the Miss Super Globe (World) 2019 pageant held in Dubai. She has also bagged titles including Miss Super Globe (India) 2019 and Miss South India (2019).