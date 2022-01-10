Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Finale Voting Results: Amir Gets The Least Number Of Votes On Day 1

Kamal Haasan's highly talked about reality show Bigg Boss 5 Tamil has finally got its 5 finalists. After Thamarai Selvi's exit in the 14th week, the house now remains with contestants including Pavni Reddy, Amir, Niroop Nandakumar, Priyanka Deshpande and Raju Jeyamohan, who will now vie for the coveted title. The house is now going through its final week and the winner will be decided purely on the basis of audiences votes.

According to the first promo of the show dropped on Monday (January 10), all five contestants will get a golden opportunity to speak to the audiences soon. The finalists will have to convince the audience to vote for them shedding light on their respective journey in the house and sharing why they deserve to be the winner of the season. Ahead of the task, the show's voting trend has gone viral on social media. Reportedly, the first finalist of the season, Amir has received the least number of votes on day 1 of the finale week.

On the other hand, Niroop is in the fourth position, while Pavni stands in the third spot. Raju Jeyamohan has topped the list with a maximum number of votes and is followed by Priyanka Deshpande, who is in the second position. According to the latest buzz, their vote count difference is marginal and therefore the result might change at any point in time. Well, keep voting for your favourite contestant to see them raising the trophy on the grand finale stage of Bigg Boss 5 Tamil.

Here's How You Can Vote For Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Finalists

• Install the Hotstar App (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using an email id, phone number, or social media account.

• Click 'Bigg Boss Tamil Vote' in the search bar.

• Click on the Vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.