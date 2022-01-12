Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Grand Finale: Date, TV Timings, Where To Watch And Special Guest Details

With just a few more days to go for the finale of Bigg Boss 5 Tamil, the makers of the show are leaving no stone unturned to enthral the audiences. After the golden mic task, where each finalist was given an opportunity to directly converse with the audience so as to appeal for votes, the viewers will get to witness the entry of the former contestants of the season in the upcoming episodes.

As per the latest promo, Nadia Chang, Suruthi, Ciby Chandran and Abhinay Vaddi will be entering the madhouse on Wednesday. Reportedly, the contestants will be making their entry to support their favourite contestants and reminisce their journey in the house. In the upcoming episodes, more former contestants are expected to enter the house.

Coming back to BB Tamil 5's finale, the five finalists including Niroop Nandakumar, Priyanka Deshpande, Amir, Raju Jeyamohan and Pavani Reddy will be exiting the house after a long stay of 105 days inside.

Meanwhile, check out the streaming and guest details of Bigg Boss Tamil 5's finale.

Date and Time

The finale event of Bigg Boss 5 Tamil will be aired on January 16, 2021 (Sunday) from 6 pm (IST) in the evening.

Where To Watch?

The finale of Kamal Haasan's show will be telecast on popular Tamil channel Vijay Television. The last episode of the season will also be available on the popular video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Who Are The Special Guests?

Well, considering the pandemic situation in the state, most probably no special guests will be appearing in the finale episode of Bigg Boss 5 Tamil. However, the inclusion of former winners and contestants of the show cannot be ruled out. Though there are reports about Aari Arjunan's (the winner of season 4) appearance in the finale stage, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.