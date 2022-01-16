Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Grand Finale Live Updates: Who Will Be The Winner Tonight?

Fans and followers of one of the popular reality shows, Bigg Boss 5 Tamil are waiting with bated breath to see their favourite contestant win the title. Raju Jeyamohan, Priyanka Deshpande, Pavni Reddy, Niroop Nandakumar and Amir are the five finalists who are now vying for the coveted trophy.

The 15 evicted contestants including Namitha Marimuthu, Nadia Chang, Chinnaponnu, Suruthi, Mathumitha, Isaivani, Iykki Berry, Abishek, Imman, Abhinay, Akshara Reddy, Varun, Sanjeev, Ciby Chandran and Thamarai Selvi will also be appearing in the finale stage, with some of them giving special performances. The season's winner will be announced in the presence of their family members, the evicted contestants and the live audience. Actor Sivakarthikeyan who is joining forces with host Kamal Haasan will be joining the latter on the stage to announce their film and congratulate the 5 finalists.

Highlights of Bigg Boss 5 Tamil finale is here!

06:32 PM: The finale of Bigg Boss Tamil begins with a spectacular light show.

06: 38 PM: Soon after, the popular reality show's host and legendary actor Kamal Haasan makes a smashing entry. He looks stylish in a black and blue outfit.

06:45 PM: The former contestants join him on the stage. A few of them enter the stage grooving on trending songs. Namitha Marimuthu, Mathumitha, Abishek and Imman Annachi miss the event.

06: 47 PM: Kamal interacts with the ex-contestants.

07:01 PM: Kamal presents the emotionally charged journey of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 finalists Raju, Priyanka, Pavni, Amir and Niroop.

07: 13 PM: The 5 finalists look uber stylish as they get dressed up for their big day.

07: 17 PM: The host talks to the family members of the finalists and later takes the audience inside the house, decorated with colours and lights.

07:20 PM: The contestants talk to their family members, who express their support and also hint them about their fan following outside the madhouse.