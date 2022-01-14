Bigg Boss 5 Tamil: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Thamarai Selvi’s Remuneration!

Bigg Boss 5 Tamil is nearing its end. The show's finale will be on a grand scale. Hosted by Kamal Haasan, the reality show's final episode will air on January 16, Sunday. Along with its completion, the host will also be announcing the season's winner. For now, the show has 5 finalists- Raju Jeyamohan, Priyanka Deshpande, Pavni Reddy, Niroop Nandakumar and Amir, out of which one will lift the highly coveted trophy of the season.

Well now, with fans and followers of BB Tamil predicting the winner, what has become another hot topic of discussion on social media is the recently evicted contestant Thamarai Selvi's remuneration. The folk and drama artist was evicted a week before the finale. One of the strongest contestants of the season, she was highly praised for her upright behaviour, which somehow didn't go down well with most of the other housemates. Her camaraderie with Akshara and Ciby and disagreements with Priyanka and Pavni were a few of the many highlights of her journey in the house. Thamarai also received flak from the audience after she had an ugly scuffle with Priyanka. Though physical assault inside the house is a big no-no, the contestants were only given a strict warning by Kamal, as the two reconciled post the task.

Now, reports are surfacing that Thamarai charged seventy thousand rupees per week for her stay inside the house, which makes her total close to nine lakh and eighty thousand rupees. For the unversed, she stayed inside the madhouse for 14 weeks. Interestingly, she along with the other contestants were given a cash offer to walk out of the house and Ciby Chandran was seen taking the money box home. Notably, Thamarai was evicted in the same week. If only she had opted for the box, she would have taken more moolah back home. Well, all's well that end's well.

According to reports, she is also a part of Cooku with Comali 3. Well, that's surely a piece of happy news for Thamarai Selvi fans, who can now continue to root for her.