Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Voting Results For Finale: Raju Jayamohan Gets Maximum Number Of Votes On Day 2!

Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss 5 Tamil is just a few days away from its grand finale. One among the five finalists will be raising the highly coveted trophy of the season on the finale stage. Bigg Boss 5 Tamil's finale is slated for January 16 (Sunday) and Priyanka Deshpande, Niroop Nandakumar, Amir, Raju Jeyamohan and Pavni Reddy are the finalists, who are now vying for the title. The ultimate winner of the season will be decided on the basis of audiences votes.

Well, ahead of the finale, the show's voting trend has become the talk of the town. If reports are to be believed, Raju is reigning the list with the highest number of votes. Following him is Priyanka Deshpande with the second-highest vote count. Though Pavani was in the third spot on day 1, she slipped down to the fourth position on Tuesday. For now, Niroop is in the third position and it remains to be seen if his vote count maintains him in the same spot until the finale. Also, going by the pace with which his vote counts are swelling, chances are high that his position might change in the days to come. The first finalist of BB Tamil 5, Amir is now on the fifth spot.

Well now, going by the voting trend, looks like Raju Jeyamohan might become the winner of the season. His up to the mark performances and warm relationships with inmates are the high points of his journey in the house. However, during one of the weekend episodes, he was highly slammed by host Kamal Haasan for questioning Pavni and Abhinay Vaddi's relationship. It even took a toll on him as many of his supporters too felt that he shouldn't have been involved in such issues when he was playing quite well.