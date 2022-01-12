Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Voting Results For Finale: Shocking! THIS Finalist Gets Lesser Number Of Votes On Day 3!

Just 4 days are left for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 5 Tamil. The show hosted by Kamal Haasan is currently in the last week, with 5 finalists competing for the winner's title. Priyanka Deshpande, Niroop Nandakumar, Raju Jeyamohan, Pavni Reddy and Amir are the finalists of the season. Ahead of the finale a lot is being rumoured about the possible winner of the show.

As per the ongoing buzz, Raju, who topped the list on Monday and Tuesday, continues to maintain his spot. Also, Priyanka who has been in the second position for the last two days remains in the same scene. However, Niroop and Pavni's vote counts have been fluctuating from time to time. Niroop who was on the second spot on Tuesday has now slipped down to number three position, and vice versa in the case of Pavni. Amir, on the other hand, has received the least number of votes yet again.

Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Voting Results For Finale: Raju Jayamohan Gets Maximum Number Of Votes On Day 2!

Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Finale Voting Results: Amir Gets The Least Number Of Votes On Day 1

Though the reason behind his lowest vote count is not known, looks like he couldn't impress the audiences much like his other counterparts as he entered the house midway unlike them. Well, Amir fans worry not, as you still have time until Friday midnight to vote for him and make him the winner of the season.

Here's what you need to do to vote for your favourite finalist.

• Install the Hotstar App (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using an email id, phone number, or social media account.

• Click 'Bigg Boss Tamil Vote' in the search bar.

• Click on the Vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.