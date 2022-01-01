Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Voting Results: Niroop Nandakumar And Sanjeev Venkat Get Lesser Number Of Votes

The ticket to the finale task of Bigg Boss 5 Tamil has come to an end and dance choreographer Ameer has become the first finalist of the season. He has also become the first-ever wild card contestant in the history of BB Tamil to become the finalist of the reality show. The 13th week of the show was indeed a cringe-fest for the audiences as most of the tasks seemed weak and tedious.

Well, post the TTF task, 7 contestants remain, who will now vie to be inside the house for the next two weeks. The vote counts in the 13th week will apparently decide their fate in the show. For those who are unaware, the 8 contestants inside the house including Sanjeev Venkat, Priyanka Deshpande, Pavni Reddy, Raju Jeyamohan, Ciby Chandran, Niroop Nandakumar, Thamarai Selvi and Ameer are in the nominations. Ameer's vote counts are going to be crucial this week, as it will decide if he continues in the show as the finalist, or gets evicted despite winning all the TTF tasks. Well, according to reports, he has garnered a great deal of attention with his performances in the tasks, and therefore will be saved from getting evicted.

Reportedly, Niroop and Sanjeev are in the danger zone and any one out of two contestants might get eliminated in the upcoming weekend. Considering Sanjeev's huge fan following outside, chances are sky-high for Niroop's eviction, but as they say, one can only expect the unexpected in Bigg Boss Tamil. Also, Niroop was ousted from the first round of the TTF task and therefore his performances were missing big time this week.

Currently, Raju Jeyamohan and Priyanka are leading the voting list with the highest votes. The duo is followed by Pavni. Notably, Ciby and Thamarai have also received average votes this week. With the voting results going viral on social media, one will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds in a couple of hours.