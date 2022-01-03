Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Winner: Raju Jeyamohan To Bag The Trophy This Season?

The finale of Bigg Boss 5 Tamil is just two weeks away! One among the 7 remaining contestants will raise the highly coveted trophy of the season on the finale stage. Currently, Ciby Chakravarthi, Amir, Niroop Nandakumar, Pavni Reddy, Priyanka Deshpande, Raju Jeyamohan and Thamarai Selvi are vying for the trophy and the title, of course.

In the previous week, renowned actor Sanjeev Venkat was seen bidding goodbye to the show, while Amir became the first finalist of the show. Notably, all other contestants except for Amir will have to go through another nomination process before entering the final race.

Well, with the finale just around the corner, fans and followers of the show have already started debating over the possible winner of the season, on social media. Considering the stints inside the madhouse, voting trends so far, and fan following outside, many believe that Raju would take home the trophy along with the cash prize. His comic one-liners, interaction with housemates and performances in tasks are the high points of his journey. His camaraderie with Imman and Priyanka are also being highly praised by the netizens.

On the flip side, he was highly slammed for his diplomatic views on the show. Even the housemates had questioned Raju's stand during several tasks and activities. Also, he was criticized after he questioned Abhinay and Pavni's relation during one of the activities which evidently didn't go down well with the majority of audiences. Even the host Kamal Haasan had expressed his disgust over moral policing in the house, stressing that no one should poke his/her nose in others business.

Well, with reports about him winning the show going viral, it remains to be seen if he actually raises the trophy defeating all the 19 contestants of the season.