Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Day 29 - Contestants Divided Into Two Teams “Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya” and “Ada Thaen Ada”
Bigg
Boss
contestants
are
ready
to
play
the
two
tasks
namely
Scratch
Card
Task
and
Sweet
Stall
Task
enthusiastically.
With
the
release
of
Sheriina
Sam
yesterday,
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
Season
6
kicked
off
the
new
week
with
a
fresh
start.
In the morning promo, the contestants play a task called Scratch Card. Dhanalakshmi, who scored a goal in it, says that Bigg Boss should give advice to other contestants. Following that, Dhanalakshmi tells everyone's faults. Bigg Boss gives advice to Asim, who fights a lot, "Don't talk just because you want to talk, listen to both sides and talk."
இன்று இரவு 9:30 மணிக்கு நம்ம விஜய் டிவில..
In the next promo, Bigg Boss announces the selection of this week's elimination nominees. Correspondingly, contestants also nominate their fellow contestants with proper reasons. Ayesha is chosen by many people. Accordingly, they choose Dhanalakshmi, Ram, Maheshwari, Asim and Vikraman.
இன்று இரவு 9:30 மணிக்கு நம்ம விஜய் டிவில..
In the third promo, the Bigg Boss house is divided into two teams, "Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya" and "Ada Thaen Ada". In this task, the sweet stall has to be run for 24 hours, doing various tasks and taking orders. Apart from that, it has been announced that the money and goods in the cash box should be protected.
இன்று இரவு 9:30 மணிக்கு நம்ம விஜய் டிவில..
In the first week of the show, GP Muthu walked out on his own. Then Asal Kolar was eliminated in the second week, following Shanti's elimination in the same week. Sheriina Sham was released in the third week. After they left Bigg Boss house have a total of 17 contestants including Robert Master, Shivin Ganesan, Aravind, serial actor Mohammed Asim, serial actress Ayesha, Manikandan Rajesh, Saravanan Meenakshi Rakshitha, Ram Ramasamy, singer Dinesh Kanagarathnam, VJ Maheshwari, Amudavanan, dancer Manichandra, VJ Kathiravan, actress Quincy, Singaporean model Niwasini, Tik Tok celebrity Danalakshmi, Vikraman and Maina Nandini.