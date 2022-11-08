Bigg Boss 6 Tamil - Day 29 Episode Highlights: Vikraman’s Matured Approach On Azeem’s Tamil Controversy

As it was Kamal Haasan's birthday, Bigg Boss played the song 'Pathala..Pathala' in the morning as the wake up song. Dhanalashmi objected Robert, who has made it a regular habit to roam around the kitchen area, started it early in the morning and said, "You shouldn't come this way without taking a bath". Robert looked worried inside since Rachitha didn't say anything about it.

Bigg Boss has announced the competition for selecting the captain of this week. Participants should walk with their feets tied in the skating boat. Who does not fall down and holds on till the end is the leader. Robert, Amudhavanan and Maina participated in it. Within minutes of the start, Robert tripped and fell. Pushing Amudhavanan aside, Maina became the leader. Amudavanan, who seemed to have accepted Maina's victory at that momemt, then became upset and said, "Can we push each other? I lost in such an easy contest."

Then Maina started allocating the teams. She made Rachitha to join with Robert in the kitchen team and appointed Ram as the head of the dish washing team. When Maina said that "I will talk to the team leaders at the end of every day", Vikraman and Asim objected that "it will not work... talk to everyone."

As promised, Kamal had sent biryani on his birthday. Janani was giving advice to Ayesha who was exhausted and felt lonely. She said, "Think that I am the leader. Don't feel down. If you get angry, show it. Be strong. Look at everything positively. Act if necessary." Ayesha's face lit up a bit when Janani gave her advice like a coach, "Look at the others. Be massive like them." Ayesha, who was completely tired last week, suddenly became excited and asked "Captain.. Give me some responsibility." Maina immediately made her the cleaning team captain. It's good that Ayesha got excited again. Let's see if it lasts. While Vikraman was sleeping, Amudhavanan, who was in the cleaning team, moped the dining table angrily and said "If I had become the captain.. I will act like Hitler.. Only those who do not work lives happily here."

ADK is a good friend who supports Azeem many times. But he is starting to feel embarrassed and angry when Azeem is making fun of him. When they talk alone, their conversation looks good. "If you have the guts, you will nominate ADK." Azeem playfully told Manikandan. If he says 'Come on machan.. let's talk..' it means that he is going to record something in front of the camera. Azeem suddently turned at ADK and asked "Are you insulting Tamil?" when ADK imitated Azeem's Tamil. "I am also a Tamilan.. I said about your body language", ADK explained. "A Tamilan is a Tamilan wherever he is born. A foreigner is a foreigner even if he is born in Tamil Nadu." Azeem again started his word play. Despite Kamal trying to correct this on the opening day of this season, Azeem still hasn't changed. His slogan seems dangerously divisive.

ADK's objection to Azeem portraying himself as an anti-Tamil, even if it is a game, is justified. Because it is a show watched by millions of people. ADK is right in thinking that his image should not be damaged in this. "Anyone who has a Tamil sensibility is a Tamilan?" Vikraman's approach to the issue is politically mature.