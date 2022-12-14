Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Day 64 Highlights: Azeem Warns Amudhavanan; Says 'Millions Of People Love Me. Let’s Fight!'

ADK had a long conversation with Vikraman about Azeem. "It's hard to talk to him. He stabs often in the back. He shows friendship when necessary like giving bribe.

"I beat ten people and became a Don, didn't I?" Azeem punches dialogue like Vadivelu from the movie Marudhamalai. A raucous song called 'Dapanguthu Aadava' was played. As Rachita sat sadly like Ashokavana's Sita, the camera showed her in a silent award film shot.

Bigg Boss, who gathered the assembly said, "Tenth week has started. The word 'relaxation' should not be in your dictionary anymore. Eat well and prepare your body." Dhanalakshmi secured the fruits from the groceries that had arrived at her place.

Amudhavanan was teasing Azeem's punch lines, mass attempts and body language styles in an effort to make himself a leader. "Those who don't like me may be at home. But there are millions of people out there who loves me. The more you oppose me, the more I will grow. Dude, let's go and fight each other."

Asim speaks and behaves with confidence which is admirable. But it is ridiculous to think that he is the center of this season, to believe in himself as a 'title winner' and to assume that people will surely enjoy his antics. He should not develop the illusion that Tamil Nadu is behind him because some young women clap their hands wildly because of 'Rugged Boy' affection. There are many film heroes who have suffered setbacks due to such fantasy.

The leadership contest has begun. Rachita, Maina and AmudHavanan are the three contestants. They were asked to sit on thier back in a tub of water, absorb the water through a tied diaper, and squeeze while sitting on a chair some distance away. Whoever fills the bottle below the chair with liquid first is the leader. Amudavanan was expected to win this competition by running, but surprisingly Maina has achieved it. So Maina became the leader for the third time.

Maina looked beautiful in the kitchen team with three juniors Janani, Dhanalashmi and Vikraman. Manikandan asked Maina in a friendly manner, "Give me a shoulder, friend", and took the skin of the banana he had eaten. Throwing the banana skin and saying "Don't take it." The new leader vowed "Isn't there anyone to knock all this injustice?".

The nomination ceremony began. No one can put a stamp on Maina. Maina tried to register Manikandan's name. ATK who mentioned Azeem's name said, "Seeing everything he has done is like watching a movie. As soon as he sees the camera, he starts talking. Confidence is okay. But he talks about me and the others in the back." Rachita was hit with a barrage of stamps. Azeem complained about Janani saying, "You are always looking for support."

Nomination results are out. In order of least votes to most votes: Janani, ADK, Asim, Vikraman, Mani and Rachita. So Rachita is currently in the hit list. Her patience and composure is a kind of beauty, but her restraint of emotions even when necessary can sometimes be irritating.