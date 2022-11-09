Bigg Boss 6 Tamil : Dhanalakshmi’s Second Fight In The Same Day; First With Manikandan, Now it Is Vikraman!

Bigg Boss house was divided into two teams "Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya" and "Ada Thaen Ada". In this task, the conditions are that the sweet stall should be open for 24 hours and the various orders should be made and taken. Apart from that, it has been announced that the money and goods in the cash box should be protected carefully.

In this ongoing Sweet Stall task of Bigg Boss Season 6, all contestants gather together to get sweet cards. Then, they climbed on top of each other and turned the place into a rampart. Due to this, the fight between Dhanalakshmi and Vikraman begins. Both of them were arguing with each other.

Dhanalakshmi: Don't tell me 'Don't do this and don't do that'. You do what you say first and then tell us.

Vikraman: I don't understand. You will say that you will tear others dress and I shouldn't tell anything?

Dhanalakshmi: Even someone also grabbed my dress.

Vikraman: If it comes to a game, you should dress appropriately for it.

Dhanalakshmi: Don't tell me how to dress.

Vikraman: Who pulled your dress first of all?

Dhanalakshmi: I don't need that now and I don't have any problem with that in this game.

Vikraman: There is something called decency.

Dhanalakshmi: Then you play with decency.

Vikraman: I always play with it.

Dhanalakshmi: Don't come to me and tell me how to dress.

In the promo that came earlier in the morning, Manikandan pushed Dhanalakshmi down and grabbed a box from her hand. After that, the whole Bigg Boss house was seen full of noise and shouting. Following this promo, the scenes of them fighting are being shared on the internet. In it, it is clearly recorded that it is Manikandan who is behaving in such a way to start the fight. It also seems that Dhanalakshmi did not do anything wrong. Now the video of Dhanalakshmi fighting with Vikraman has made people to eagerly wait and watch today's full episode.