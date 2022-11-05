Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Elimination: Sheriina Is The One To Get Eliminated From The House In The 5th Week!

The
weekend
has
arrived
and
the
Bigg
Boss
6
Tamil
fans
are
eagerly
waiting
for
their
Ulaganayagan
Kamal
Haasan
to
take
over
the
Bigg
Boss
house
and
housemates
in
his
style.
The
weekend
episodes
belong
to
the
host
who
not
only
reviews
the
past
week's
performances
of
the
contestants
but
also
throws
some
criticism
and
encouraging
pats.
The
episodes
are
designed
to
expand
the
fun
and
announce
eliminations
toward
the
end.
The
Tamil
Bigg
Boss
6
entered
the
fifth
week
and
so
far
three
contestants
got
evicted
from
the
house
whereas
a
contestant
named
Muthu
walked
out
of
the
house
during
the
first
week.
The
rumours
have
it
that
contestant
Sheriina,
a
model-turned-actress
is
the
next
one
to
get
eliminated
from
the
show
in
the
upcoming
weekend
episodes.
The
Bigg
Boss
6
Tamil
has
a
total
of
21
contestants
since
it
began
on
October
9.
So
far,
Shanthi,
Asali,
and
Sheriina
have
been
eliminated
from
the
house.
Two
contestants
out
of
21
are
commoners
or
the
general
public
selected
via
auditions.
Dhanalakshmi
and
Shivin
Ganesan
are
the
two.
Tune
into
Star
Vijay
Tamil
to
watch
the
latest
episodes
from
9.30
pm
to
10.30
pm
on
weekdays
and
from
9.30
pm
to
11
pm
on
weekends,
or
stream
the
entire
episode
on
Disney+
Hotstar.