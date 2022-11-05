Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Elimination: Sheriina Is The One To Get Eliminated From The House In The 5th Week!

The weekend has arrived and the Bigg Boss 6 Tamil fans are eagerly waiting for their Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan to take over the Bigg Boss house and housemates in his style. The weekend episodes belong to the host who not only reviews the past week's performances of the contestants but also throws some criticism and encouraging pats. The episodes are designed to expand the fun and announce eliminations toward the end.

The Tamil Bigg Boss 6 entered the fifth week and so far three contestants got evicted from the house whereas a contestant named Muthu walked out of the house during the first week. The rumours have it that contestant Sheriina, a model-turned-actress is the next one to get eliminated from the show in the upcoming weekend episodes.

The Bigg Boss 6 Tamil has a total of 21 contestants since it began on October 9. So far, Shanthi, Asali, and Sheriina have been eliminated from the house. Two contestants out of 21 are commoners or the general public selected via auditions. Dhanalakshmi and Shivin Ganesan are the two.

Tune into Star Vijay Tamil to watch the latest episodes from 9.30 pm to 10.30 pm on weekdays and from 9.30 pm to 11 pm on weekends, or stream the entire episode on Disney+ Hotstar.