Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Elimination This Week: VJ Maheshwari Out Of House?

The sixth season of Bigg Boss Tamil is catching up its pace as contestants are starting to engage in some intense drama. The second week saw the unexpected exit of GP Muthu, who walked out of the show voluntarily owing to personal reasons. The same week, Shanthi Master also saw her eviction.

Last weekend, host Kamal Haasan engaged in intense conversations with housemates Azeem, Ayesh, and Sheriina asking them to change their attitude while being in the house. Last weekend's episode received much love as Kamal Haasan showed the season's first 'Kurumpadam.'

Speaking of weekend episodes, it's just a matter of days before the show announces the evicted candidate of the week. While it was predicted with the unofficial polls that Dhanalakshmi will be the housemate to be evicted this week, reports have now surfaced saying that VJ Maheshwari has been evicted.

But let us wait till Sunday to know for sure, who is getting evicted this week. Apart from Maheshwari and Dhanalakshmi, Ayesha, Azeem, Dinesh, Ram, and Vikraman are the other contestants who are nominated to face the eviction this week. Ayesha, Azeem, Dinesh, and Vikraman are predicted to be in the safe zone as they have received the maximum number of votes on the unofficial polling pages. Ram and Vikraman are also in the danger zone going by the polls conducted by unofficial sources online.

Meanwhile, the makers of the show released the promo for tonight's episode which shows Kamal Haasan questioning the contestants' true faces. But the first promo does not show anything from the housemates.

As far as last night's episode is concerned, it saw some unexpected drama as Janany had a meltdown after seeing the other contestants arguing over her performance in the latest task. The episode also saw a fight between Amudhavanan and Mani as the former alleged that the latter had hit him while performing a task. Amudhavanan, however, denied the claims. We also saw the contestants naming the best and worst performers of the latest task.