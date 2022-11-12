Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Elimination This Week: VJ Maheshwari Out Of House?
The
sixth
season
of
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
is
catching
up
its
pace
as
contestants
are
starting
to
engage
in
some
intense
drama.
The
second
week
saw
the
unexpected
exit
of
GP
Muthu,
who
walked
out
of
the
show
voluntarily
owing
to
personal
reasons.
The
same
week,
Shanthi
Master
also
saw
her
eviction.
Last weekend, host Kamal Haasan engaged in intense conversations with housemates Azeem, Ayesh, and Sheriina asking them to change their attitude while being in the house. Last weekend's episode received much love as Kamal Haasan showed the season's first 'Kurumpadam.'
Speaking of weekend episodes, it's just a matter of days before the show announces the evicted candidate of the week. While it was predicted with the unofficial polls that Dhanalakshmi will be the housemate to be evicted this week, reports have now surfaced saying that VJ Maheshwari has been evicted.
But
let
us
wait
till
Sunday
to
know
for
sure,
who
is
getting
evicted
this
week.
Apart
from
Maheshwari
and
Dhanalakshmi,
Ayesha,
Azeem,
Dinesh,
Ram,
and
Vikraman
are
the
other
contestants
who
are
nominated
to
face
the
eviction
this
week.
Ayesha,
Azeem,
Dinesh,
and
Vikraman
are
predicted
to
be
in
the
safe
zone
as
they
have
received
the
maximum
number
of
votes
on
the
unofficial
polling
pages.
Ram
and
Vikraman
are
also
in
the
danger
zone
going
by
the
polls
conducted
by
unofficial
sources
online.
Meanwhile, the makers of the show released the promo for tonight's episode which shows Kamal Haasan questioning the contestants' true faces. But the first promo does not show anything from the housemates.
As far as last night's episode is concerned, it saw some unexpected drama as Janany had a meltdown after seeing the other contestants arguing over her performance in the latest task. The episode also saw a fight between Amudhavanan and Mani as the former alleged that the latter had hit him while performing a task. Amudhavanan, however, denied the claims. We also saw the contestants naming the best and worst performers of the latest task.