Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Episode 2 Highlights: Clubs & Contests

On day 1, the contestants were to split into four teams to manage the routine tasks of the house. One team would cook, one team would clean the house, one team would clean the washrooms, and one team would wash vessels. Bigg Boss decided to convert the house into a clubhouse for the week, and the teams were referred to as clubs.

Vikraman, Shanti, Shivin, ADK, and Maheshwari were part of the Kitchen club. The kitchen club was to identify the vegetable in front of them, which was diced up in a cup. In addition to that, they each had to answer a question related to cooking, and groceries. Shivin narrated the process of cooking rasam, and the recipe became a hit among the housemates. Shivin was chosen as the head of the Kitchen Club.

Manikandan, Ayesha, Janani, GP Muthu, and Dhanalakshmi were part of the Vessels Club. They were asked to wash one big vessel that was in the tub provided to them. They have only a bucket of clean water, and the five ended up spilling it while they fought for water. The housemates explained that because Dhanalakshmi kind of leaned the bucket people panicked that if they don't rush they won't have water. Janani was chosen as the head of the club.

Ram, Amudhavanan, Robert, Rachita, and Nivashini were part of the Washroom Club. the washroom club had a weird task. A tub was placed on top of five sticks. Each stick was independently attached to the tub. They had to partly fill the tub with water, and each had to grab a stick and lift the tub to the instructed spot. Amudhavanan tried to coordinate the process, but the team ended up spilling the water. Bigg Boss trolled them for failing the task, and said he hoped they would at least clean the toilets better.

Queency, Sheriina, Kathiravan, Vasanth, and Azeem were part of the House Keeping Club. Their task was not part of the episode. It's possible that either it didn't make it past the edit table, or it might be part of the next episode.