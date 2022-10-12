Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Episode 3 Highlights: Amudhavanan & His Funny Atrocities

In Episode 2 Amudhavanan started stepping forward and perform in the Bigg Boss house.

The episode had a task where each contestant could pick one person to tell them that they would like to connect with them, and get to know them. Amudhavanan picked GP Muthu. He told Muthu about he had respect for him and liked him. Muthu courteously reciprocated his sweetness. And Amudhavanan concluded by saying that when eliminations come up, Muthu better leave Amudhavanan out and that is what the whole conversation was meant for. It sounds flat when translated, but with his delivery and comedic timing, in Tamil, the conversation was hilarious.

Then there was this task where each club had to impress the other clubs with their service. The washroom club was asked to arrange red carpet for the housemates to reach the washroom. A bell was supposed to kept somewhere for the housemates to summon the club members. The washroom team wanted to keep it close to the washroom. Shanti, from the kitchen club suggested that the bell be kept in the hall, as that would look better. Rachita told her captain Amudhavanan that this was an internal decision, and other club members should not be interfering. Amudhavanan smoothed things out and said its not a big deal. And they carried out Shanti's suggestion.

GP Muthu was about to use the washroom, and he was playfully forced by Nivashini to go use the bell and receive their red carpet treatment. He tried to push past them, but the team ended up lifting him off carrying the red carpet with them and it was a laugh riot.

Later, when the kitchen team was to invite the housemates for breakfast, Amudhavanan demanded that he needed a motherly treatment from someone. He said he missed his mother and started playing a kid. Maheshwari tried to convince him but she ended up saying we will arrange something soon. He waited in the lawn area.

Maheshwari asked Shivin to take care of Amudhavanan, as Shanti was already feeding Rachita, with her on her lap, and Maheshwari had to feed Asal Kolaar. Amudhavanan complained that Maheswari and Shanti were being inconsiderate and finally Shanti was free and she fed Amudhavanan.

While on paper it sounds borderline cringy, the whole sequence was extremely funny to watch mainly because of Amudhavanan's humour sense and his acting abilities. He is a popular comedian and has been known for his performances in the comedy talent hunt show, Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru. This season is bound to be fun-filled and Amudhavanan would probably play a major role in that.