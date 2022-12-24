Bigg Boss 6 Tamil: Eviction Of 3 Female Contestants In Consequent Weeks Creates Strong Debate On Social Media

Expect the unexpected, as Kamal often says on Bigg Boss as a mantra, many changes are happening now. In the past three weeks, only female contestants are getting evicted from the Bigg Boss House. This has created huge buzz not only among the fans of the particular female contestants but also in social media. People started talking about the reason behind the eviction process in Twitter Space.

Let's see some interesting conversations from their Twitter comments:

Comment 1: Only reason is they are girls. The atrocities that Azeem did, if a girl did the same as Azeem, she might be eliminated long ago.

Comment 2: Maina Nandhini and Amudhavanan are still there in the Bigg Boss house due to Vijay tv politics. Because of huge fan base and content creating ability, they keep Azeem. For political fans they keep Vikraman. Just for the sake of audience support they keep Shivin, Rachita & Kathir. ADK is the only person who is there for pure game skills.

Comment 3: No reason why they should allow female contestants if only a man can keep winning all the time. But for this I blame the public too for voting for contestants who are unruly and arrogant.

Comment 4: When Boomer host runs a Boomers show, results will be damn miracles sure.

Comment 5: This show promotes male egos only. Wen show producer decide who is to be evicted, I have lost interest in the show.

Comment 6: They didn't play individual game. They played groupla doupu with Mani, Myna, Amudhu and Azeem. so evicted. If they have targeted right people they could have got saved.

Comment 7: Male centric show with bias from male host. If same actions are done by male - mass. Same action done by female - Arrogance. There is no way ADK can be the house when these 3 have been evicted.

Comment 8: These 3 evictions happened to save a Vijay tv product.

Comment 9: It started with maheswari's unfair eviction.

Comment 10: Dhanalakshmi eviction unacceptable.

In such a situation, Bigg Boss season 6 is going on air with a bang. The remaining contestants in the Bigg Boss house are also playing hard to reach the finale of the show. Let's wait and watch to witness the season 6 title winner.