Bigg Boss 6 Tamil: Irked Azeem Accuses Amudhavanan For Giving More Opportunities To Janani, Dhanalakshmi!

This week in the Bigg Boss house, the heaven to hell task will be played.

The usual nominations took place earlier this week. In it, DK, Azeem, Janani, Kathiravan, Manikandan, Rachitha and Vikraman have been selected as eviction nominees. In the first promo that came today, the rules of the game that will be played throughout this week are explained.

As usual, Bigg Boss contestants are divided into two teams. In this, there are two cross ways to convert those who are in hell to heaven and those who are in heaven to hell. Those who pedal a bicycle long enough in hell can go to heaven. Otherwise, hell dwellers can cross the line and reach heaven by tunneling. Likewise, the inhabitants of heaven can conspire to send one of them to hell.

Thus, a new fight has arisen between the competitors who started playing that task. Scenes related to this are featured in the second promo. Azeem accuses Amudhavanan of being partial by giving more opportunities to Janani and Dhanalakshmi. When Amudhavanan tries to explain something, Azeem doesn't respect it. And that promo is over.

The 6th season of Bigg Boss, which has captivated the hearts of the fans, started airing on October 9, 2022. As Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is hosting the show for the 6th consecutive season, this season also gets good response from the audience.

During last week Bigg Boss host Kamal Haasan dropped the bombshell that there will be a double eviction next week. As a result, the contestants struggle to prove their mettle. Kamal Haasan then asked the contestants to talk about 'Amma Appa' (Mother and father). Then Maina got up and said, "They are not my parents. They are both my children. I really miss them."

Similarly, Azeem gets up and said, "No matter how strong I am outside, I have the feeling inside." After this, VJ Kathiravan said, "The reason I am here is because of your small request."

Immediately the host Kamal Haasan said, "This opportunity is not available to everyone. Without making this clear, we lose them. That's the kind of kid I am. So I'm jealous about you all. You got what I didn't get."