Bigg Boss 6 Tamil: Janani Got Upset And Cried Out Loud When Amudhavanan Makes An Arguement With Vikraman

For these Bigg Boss contestants who are playing too hard, it seems that Kamal has a big panchayat waiting for him tomorrow.

Today, Friday (November 11, 2022), the sweet stall task that has been played all over the week will come to an end. And here is a collection of the three promos about today's epidsode.

In the first promo, all the contestants went in front of the machine and fought for a single card. As Amudavanan takes the card away, Manikandan persistently tries to loot the card from him. The fierce Amudavanan shouted, "Am I looking like a loser?". Maheshwari protested what Mani had done. After that, both of them got into an argument.

In the second promo, Bigg Boss says name those who did not play well. Then, Vikraman tells Janani's name. Janani was slightly upset. When Amudavanan started to speak in support of Janani, she got angry and said, "Big Brother, please don't get involved in arguments". She further threw the pillow away in her hand and started crying.

In the third promo that follows, ADK convinces Janani. Maheshwari who was sitting next to him is teasing him with sarcasm. Seeing that, ADK got tensed and said, "Why are you doing this? I'm not a cow that you have raised to be quiet when you keep insulting me. Be quiet. I too know to shout like you do always."

This week ADK, VJ Maheshwari, Ram Ramasamy, Azeem, Vikraman, Dhanalakshmi and Ayesha are on the nomination list for elimination. Notably, the person who gets the lowest number of votes will leave the house this week.