Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Nominations Week 1: Janani, Nivashini, Vikraman & Queency Directly Nominated

In the second episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 6, on the evening of the launch day, the contestants were asked to pick out two housemates each whom they felt didn't interact much with the rest. Most people felt Queency and Nivashini were a little less interactive. Janani and Vikraman followed them on the list.

Queency said that she felt awkward now for taking Nivashini on a house tour and missing out on the interactions.

When Amudhavanan's turn came, he pointed at Nivashini and Janani. He explained that he could not interact much with either of them and while it is not their fault, he still had to go with them. Janani smiled and said, "We will talk tomorrow."

In Nivashini's turn, she mentioned Amudhavanan as one of the two names, and he laughed. He said how he had told Shanti, who was sitting next to him, that Nivashini would say his name. He clarified that the two didn't get to interact at all, and it made sense that they mentioned each other.

Bigg Boss asked the four (Janani, Nivashini, Vikraman & Queency) to stay outdoors in the lawn area where they were given banana-shaped beds. They were asked to eat and sleep outside. The next morning, on day 1 in Bigg Boss, the four were told that they were directly nominated for elimination in the first week, and their behaviour could get them inside the house and out of the danger zone.