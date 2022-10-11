Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Nominations Week 1: Janani, Nivashini, Vikraman & Queency Directly Nominated

In
the
second
episode
of
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
6,
on
the
evening
of
the
launch
day,
the
contestants
were
asked
to
pick
out
two
housemates
each
whom
they
felt
didn't
interact
much
with
the
rest.
Most
people
felt
Queency
and
Nivashini
were
a
little
less
interactive.
Janani
and
Vikraman
followed
them
on
the
list.
Queency
said
that
she
felt
awkward
now
for
taking
Nivashini
on
a
house
tour
and
missing
out
on
the
interactions.
When
Amudhavanan's
turn
came,
he
pointed
at
Nivashini
and
Janani.
He
explained
that
he
could
not
interact
much
with
either
of
them
and
while
it
is
not
their
fault,
he
still
had
to
go
with
them.
Janani
smiled
and
said,
"We
will
talk
tomorrow."
In
Nivashini's
turn,
she
mentioned
Amudhavanan
as
one
of
the
two
names,
and
he
laughed.
He
said
how
he
had
told
Shanti,
who
was
sitting
next
to
him,
that
Nivashini
would
say
his
name.
He
clarified
that
the
two
didn't
get
to
interact
at
all,
and
it
made
sense
that
they
mentioned
each
other.
Bigg
Boss
asked
the
four
(Janani,
Nivashini,
Vikraman
&
Queency)
to
stay
outdoors
in
the
lawn
area
where
they
were
given
banana-shaped
beds.
They
were
asked
to
eat
and
sleep
outside.
The
next
morning,
on
day
1
in
Bigg
Boss,
the
four
were
told
that
they
were
directly
nominated
for
elimination
in
the
first
week,
and
their
behaviour
could
get
them
inside
the
house
and
out
of
the
danger
zone.