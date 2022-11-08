Bigg Boss 6 Tamil : Robert Master Continues To Flirt With Rachitha Amidst All The Chaos In The Bigg Boss House

In Bigg Boss Season 6 show, contestants were given sweet stall task this week. Following that, the Bigg Boss house was divided into two teams "Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya" and "Ada Thaen Ada". In this task, the conditions are that the sweet stall should be open for 24 hours. Various orders should be made and delivered. Apart from that, it has also been announced that the money and goods in the cash box should be protected.

In the first promo that came out today, the sweets are made and put on display to test its quality. If there are any flaws in sweets, the opposing team can point it out. ADK & Azeem shouted to Ayesha & Ram that, "You have found many faults in us. We will also behave according to your actions." Then Aisha said, "If what we did seems wrong to you, I apologize for it."

Later in the second promo, frustrated Amudavanan says to Vikraman, "If you say anything, I have to take it as a joke. If I say something, you turn it into a problem."

While this riot is going on, Robert Master, who went to Rachitha's sweet stall team says, "Sweet must be taken care of and Sweetie must be taken care of."