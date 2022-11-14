Bigg Boss 6 Tamil: Shivin Ganesan Opens Up Her Love Story, Abuses She Faced At Home

In
the
latest
episode
of
Bigg
Boss
Tamil's
sixth
season,
a
contestant
Shivin
opened
up
for
the
first
time
about
her
love
life.
She
had
a
conversation
with
fellow
contestant
Rachitha,
whom
she
calls
her
best
friend
in
the
house.
While
talking
to
her,
Shivin
peopled
up
about
her
past
love
life.
She
said
that
she
and
her
then-boyfriend
had
a
very
strong
love
and
they
were
in
a
relationship
for
about
two
years.
She
said,
"We
used
to
go
to
temples
and
temple
festivals
together
in
my
native.
Everyone
in
my
village
knew
about
our
relationship
and
they
adored
it.
But
my
mother
never
approved
of
it.
She
forced
me
to
break
up
with
him,
saying
that
the
boy's
parents
may
curse
me
for
being
in
a
relationship
with
him
because
I
am
transgender."
She
added,
"Since
my
mother
forced
me
to
break
up
with
him,
I
eventually
did
so.
Back
when
we
were
in
a
relationship,
I
was
working
for
an
IT
company.
Now
he
has
settled
down
in
Singapore.
I
have
heard
from
my
friends
that
he
developed
some
bad
habits.
All
I
want
for
him
is
to
stop
those
habits
and
find
himself
a
good
partner."
She
later
added
that
several
men
initiated
to
be
in
a
relationship
with
her,
but
she
never
accepted
any.
But
her
mother
accused
her
of
wooing
these
men.
She
said,
"I
was
locked
in
a
room.
My
family
never
let
me
out
of
the
room.
The
served
food
through
a
small
gap
in
the
door.
I
was
not
allowed
to
even
meet
anyone
in
my
own
house.
And
they
hit
me
during
several
occasions."
Shivin
also
added
that
she
can
never
forget
her
relationship
with
her
former
boyfriend
and
that
she
is
living
life
only
with
his
memories.
Meanwhile,
during
a
task
in
the
latest
episode,
Shivin
received
the
love
of
all
the
contestants
of
the
house
and
they
all
lauded
her
for
playing
the
game
well,
and
yet
being
good
to
everyone.
Host
Kamal
Haasan
agreed
to
it
and
congratulated
Shivin.