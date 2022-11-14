Bigg Boss 6 Tamil: Shivin Ganesan Opens Up Her Love Story, Abuses She Faced At Home

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil's sixth season, a contestant Shivin opened up for the first time about her love life. She had a conversation with fellow contestant Rachitha, whom she calls her best friend in the house. While talking to her, Shivin peopled up about her past love life.

She said that she and her then-boyfriend had a very strong love and they were in a relationship for about two years. She said, "We used to go to temples and temple festivals together in my native. Everyone in my village knew about our relationship and they adored it. But my mother never approved of it. She forced me to break up with him, saying that the boy's parents may curse me for being in a relationship with him because I am transgender."

She added, "Since my mother forced me to break up with him, I eventually did so. Back when we were in a relationship, I was working for an IT company. Now he has settled down in Singapore. I have heard from my friends that he developed some bad habits. All I want for him is to stop those habits and find himself a good partner."

She later added that several men initiated to be in a relationship with her, but she never accepted any. But her mother accused her of wooing these men. She said, "I was locked in a room. My family never let me out of the room. The served food through a small gap in the door. I was not allowed to even meet anyone in my own house. And they hit me during several occasions."

Shivin also added that she can never forget her relationship with her former boyfriend and that she is living life only with his memories. Meanwhile, during a task in the latest episode, Shivin received the love of all the contestants of the house and they all lauded her for playing the game well, and yet being good to everyone. Host Kamal Haasan agreed to it and congratulated Shivin.